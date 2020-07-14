Naya Rivera’s Family Remembers Her ‘Magnetic Spirit’ in First Statement Since Her Tragic Death

Instagram

Family of the former ‘Glee’ actress offers gratitude for the outpouring of support after the Ventura County, California coroner confirmed she drowned while swimming in Lake Piru with her son.

Naya Rivera‘s family has thanked fans and friends for their tributes and heartfelt messages in a statement released following the official identification of the actress’ body.

The Ventura County, California coroner has confirmed the former “Glee” star drowned while swimming in Lake Piru with her son, Josey, last week (July 8), and her parents and siblings are now offering up thanks for the outpouring of support posted on social media over the weekend and early this week.

Released to media outlets by Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzalez, the family statement reads: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Rivera was with her four-year-old son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey when she disappeared during a boating trip. Her body was recovered on Monday.