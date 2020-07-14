Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘Brittana’ Was Her Greatest ‘Glee’ Legacy, Say EPs

RELATED STORIES

According to the creative team behind Glee, Naya Rivera‘s contribution to the Fox phenom can best be summed up in one word: Brittana.

In a statement, Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan said the late actress/singer’s “greatest Glee legacy is probably the humor and humanity that she brought to Santana’s relationship with her best friend and eventual girlfriend/wife Brittany. It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what ‘Brittana’ meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time. Naya always made sure that Santana’s love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions.”

Rivera’s accidental drowning death was confirmed on Monday after her body was recovered from California’s Lake Piru, five days after she was first reported missing. She had rented a boat on July 8 to go swimming with her four-year-old son, Josey. The boy was later found alone in the boat, with no sign of Rivera.

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee,” Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan noted. “She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with.”

You can read the trio’s complete statement below: