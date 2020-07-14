Home Sports NASCAR All-Star lineup: Starting order, pole for Bristol race & All-Star Open...

NASCAR All-Star lineup: Starting order, pole for Bristol race & All-Star Open through random draws

Lisa Witt
The starting lineup and pole for Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway were set by a procedure similar to the one that has been used for most Cup Series races since NASCAR’s return in May from its COVID-19 pause.

The starting grid for Wednesday’s race at Bristol, scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on FS1, will be led by a Toyota and a Chevrolet as a result of the fully random draw held to determine the first 16 spots in the 20-car field.

Three of the final four spots in the All-Star Race field will be determined by the results of the All-Star Open, which will be run prior to the All-Star Race (7 p.m. ET, FS1). The last spot in the All-Star Race will go to the winner of an online fan vote.

Below is the starting lineup for Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open at Bristol and how the Open field was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol?

NASCAR held a random draw of the 16 drivers who were already eligible for the All-Star Race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. drew the pole position; Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman drew the other spot on the front row.  

Truex, with one win this season, is seventh in the 2020 Cup Series points standings. Bowman, also with one win, is ninth.

Bristol is one of Truex’s worst tracks, however; he has yet to win there in 29 career Cup Series starts. Bowman likewise is winless in Thunder Valley, although in just races.

The second row is Ryan Blaney in the third position and Justin Haley in the fourth spot.

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup at Bristol

Drivers earned All-Star Race eligibility in three ways:

— Win a Cup Series points-paying race in 2019 or 2020. Cup Series rookie Cole Custer became eligible with his upset win Sunday at Kentucky. Justin Haley, a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series, gained entry with his win at Daytona last July.

— Win a Cup Series championship. Truex, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson are the Cup champions in the All-Star Race field. 

— Win a past All-Star Race. Ryan Newman got in this way.

The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:

StartDriverCar No.Team
1Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
2Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
3Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
4Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
5Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
6Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
7Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
8Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
10Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
11Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
12Joey Logano22Team Penske
13Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
14Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
15Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
16Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Winner of Open Stage 1
18Winner of Open Stage 2
19Winner of Open Stage 3
20Fan Vote winner

NASCAR All-Star Open lineup at Bristol

The All-Star Open starting grid was determined similiarly to how lineups for Cup Series races have been set since NASCAR’s return from its coronavirus pause. NASCAR is mostly using random draws while it proceeds without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the protocol for how the All-Star Open field was set at Bristol:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from the top 12 teams in owner points.
  • Positions 13-22: Random draw from the remaining teams.

The draw for the starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results:

StartDriverCar No.Team
1Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
2Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
3Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
5Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
6Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
7William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
8Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
11Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
12Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
13JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
14Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
15Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
16Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
17Timmy Hill *66Motorsports Business Management
18Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
19Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
20John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
21Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
22Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing

* Withdrawn from race.

