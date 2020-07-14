‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Died From Brain Aneurysm

WENN/Guillermo Proano

In response to the devastating news, Adam Savage, Imahara's co-host on 'MythBusters', takes to his Twitter account to pay tribute to his late co-worker, saying that he's 'at a loss.'

“MythBusters” fans are mourning the death of host Grant Imahara. The TV personality and electrical engineer shocked friends and fans after it was revealed that he passed away suddenly due to a brain aneurysm. He was 49.

A representative for Discovery said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, July 13, “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

In response to the devastating news, Adam Savage, Imahara’s co-host on “MythBusters”, took to his Twitter account to pay tribute to his late co-worker. “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

Also reacting to the devastating news was Kari Byron, who co-hosted with Imahara on “MythBusters” and Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project”. She wrote on the blue bird app that she wished she “had a time machine” alongside a picture of her with the late engineer at Lucasfilm’s THX and ILM divisions.

Fans were equally sad over the news. “Thanks for being my robotics/Mythbusting inspiration since I was 8, taking time on twitter to congratulate me on joining the Mythbusters family or to just make me laugh,” a fan said.

One other shared, “This hits me hard. I met him only once and thought he was terrific-but he really made Mythbusters for me and was one of the first Asian Americans both my kids regularly saw on screen. RIP Grant-you will be greatly missed.”