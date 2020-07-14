Myles Garrett contract: Browns reportedly ‘closing in’ on massive contract extension

Myles Garrett is accustomed to sacks, both on the field and of money.

Per reports, the Browns and the former All-Pro pass rusher are “closing in” on a five-year, $125 million contract extension, potentially keeping him in Cleveland long after his rookie deal is set to expire.

The #Browns and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a 5-year extension worth $125M, sources say. Another massive deal, this time for $25M in new money per year. Their top priority of this offseason and they are in the final stages. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is not yet finalized, with certain “small hurdles” to bypass before the deal is official.

Garrett entered the league in 2017 as the No. 1 overall pick for the Browns, the first of two No. 1 overall picks in a row for Cleveland. In three seasons (37 games), Garrett has certainly lived up to his first overall billing, notching 30 1/2 sacks and earning a second-team All-Pro nod in 2018.

His 2019 season was cut short by suspension, after ripping off Steelers’ Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking him with it. His indefinite suspension was lifted this offseason.

