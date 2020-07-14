Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama EXPLODES After He Buys New Gf A Lamborhgini!

Rap superstar MoneyBagg Yo bought his new girlfriend Ari Fletcher a very expensive birthday present – a $400,000 Lamborghini Urus, MTO News has confirmed. And now Moneybagg Yo’s babys mama is GOING CRAZY with jealousy.

The social media star, who turned 25 on Sunday, July 12, got a brand new Lamborghini truck from her rapper boyfriend and naturally, she decided to show it off on social media.

Look:

People in the comment section were happy for Ari, including Nicki Minaj and Kash Doll who wished her a happy birthday.

MoneyBagg’s baby mama, Chyna Santana, however did not have that same energy. She was very upset about the lavish gift and wanted the whole world to know about it.

Holding an Instagram Live right after the news made the rounds online, Chyna went on an expletive-laden rant. Even though she stressed that she “ain’t stressing over no h*e,” she later admitted she was mad over the whole thing. “I’m a woman, I’m a human b***h,” Chyna said, before adding, “Now who’s gonna stop what people say what the f**k I feel.”

Listen to her: