Moneybagg Yo’s Baby Mama EXPLODES After He Buys New Gf A Lamborhgini!

Bradley Lamb
Rap superstar MoneyBagg Yo bought his new girlfriend Ari Fletcher a very expensive birthday present – a $400,000 Lamborghini Urus, MTO News has confirmed. And now Moneybagg Yo’s babys mama is GOING CRAZY with jealousy.

