Missing Beverly man’s vehicle found abandoned in Wellfleet

A missing Beverly man’s vehicle was found abandoned in Wellfleet, according to police.

Matthew Silveira, 32, was reported missing last Wednesday by his family, Wellfleet police said. Authorities responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle near Black Pond Road and found the vehicle belongs to Silveira.

The two communities are situated over 120 miles apart, and the drive is over two hours under normal traffic conditions, Google Maps shows.

State and local authorities are continuing to search for the 32-year-old. The searches include drones and flyovers, search and rescue teams, and K-9 units.

Anyone who has had contact with Silveira since July 6 is asked to call Wellfleet police at 508-349-3702.