Mikko Rantanen missed Avalanche’s first training camp. He’s excited to be part of second.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Some Avalanche players probably aren’t thrilled going through a second full-fledged training camp this season. Mikko Rantanen isn’t one of them.

The star right winger is embracing what he missed back last fall.

Rantanen was without a contract in September and training on his own in his native Finland. He finally signed a six-year, $55.5 million contract on the last day of the NHL preseason, and joined the Avs just days before they opened with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.

Rantanen had two goals in that game and looked great. But following a 7-0 start, Colorado lost Rantanen to a broken ankle in the eighth game of the season at St. Louis, forcing him to miss 16 games. He later suffered a shoulder injury and missed 12 more games before the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Might he have avoided those injuries if he had a full training camp/preseason?

“It’s hard to say. Obviously, you can speculate,” Rantanen said on a Zoom call from Pepsi Center. “I didn’t think the second injury (had anything to do with it). I got tripped up and went headfirst into the boards, almost, so I don’t think training camp would help with that. But, maybe, it’s speculating with the ankle injury, and what would have happened if I was in the training camp. It’s hard to say.”

What’s become clear is that Rantanen is delighted to continue on in a new-look season, with no fans at Edmonton’s Rogers Place when the Avs return to play Aug. 2.

“Different situation. Everything is going to be a little bit different. But it’s the same game of hockey,” he said. “We have a good team; everybody’s healthy. It’s going to be fun and we have to play our best to get far.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR