Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Just Got A $300 Price Cut At Best Buy

It’s rare to see substantial discounts on the latest models of laptops and other devices, but that’s exactly what’s happened here with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,200, it’s now available for $900, making it the cheapest-ever deal on the latest model of laptop. If you’re in the market for a new and powerful laptop, this is one of the best devices to go for right now.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen that looks great and is super responsive to use. It means you get the best of both worlds — a powerful traditional laptop while also being able to enjoy the benefits of touching the screen to manipulate certain objects as and when is most practical for you.

The system has the latest AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor which means it has been designed with this laptop in mind. Microsoft promises that you’ll enjoy 10% better performance when compared to other AMD mobile processors. 8GB of memory means you can multi-task easily enough with a 128GB SSD providing you with plenty of storage space for all your important files. It all combines to provide an experience that promises to be over two times faster than the previous Surface Laptop 2.

Related

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is also super portable thanks to its up to 11.5 hours of battery life and the fact it only weighs about 3.4 pounds. That means you can easily take it out and about with you, without having to worry about it filling up your backpack or bag. It also has fast charging functionality so you can go from an empty battery to 80% in about an hour. Ideal for when you’re in a rush.

Simply put, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is super versatile and attractive to use. If you need a powerful system for writing up important documents or for studying purposes, this is a great option.

Ordinarily, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 costs $1,200 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for only $900. A $300 savings makes it a great choice for those looking for a solid investment.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























