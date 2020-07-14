Meghan Markle Celebrates Young Women Who Are “Changing the World” in Powerful Speech on Equality

Per the Suits alum, members of Girl Up are leading Black Lives Matter protests all across the world, are creating content to encourage activism, are advocates for mental health resources and more.

“You are standing up and demanding to be heard, yes, but you’re also demanding to own the conversation,” she praised.

Although Meghan warned that the status quo may pose a threat to change, she encouraged those tuning in to work hard at breaking the norm.

“I believe we are on the precipice of transformation. We can accelerate the pace of change, and we don’t have to be satisfied with the current speed of progress,” she noted.

On this point, Meghan advised the young women listening to be mindful of how progress can be “both aided and impaired by our digital space.” Simply, the Duchess of Sussex recommended that they remember to be kind to one another as “there will always be negative voices.”