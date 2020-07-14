Megan Thee Stallion Taken To Hospital With Foot Injuries Following Tory Lanez’s Arrest (Update)

Earlier it was reported that Tory Lanez was arrested on a gun charge following an alleged altercation that took place outside of a Hollywood Hills home.

It was reported that Megan was present during the incident. Now it looks like things were a little more serious than expected.

According to TMZ, police listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident. She was taken to the hospital right after Tory was arrested, and treated for wounds to her foot. Law enforcement sources told the site that 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home. As previously mentioned, the police report stated that a disturbance took place outside a Hollywood Hills residence 4:30am Sunday.

Witnesses claim there was arguing in an SUV before shots were allegedly fired in the air and the vehicle took off. A source revealed that Megan was present during the incident and said she cut her foot on broken glass from a busted car window.

Tory was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony.

Prior to the incident, both Tory and Megan were seen kicking it with Kylie Jenner on Instagram Live.

Neither artist has yet to publicly address the incident.

