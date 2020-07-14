Megan Thee Stallion Injured When Found With Tory Lanez During His Arrest on Gun Charge

Instagram

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ raptress is taken to the hospital with foot injuries and listed as a ‘victim’ as the ‘Say It’ rapper is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his car following an altercation at a party.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez‘s friendship has quickly turned from fun to intense. On early Sunday, July 12, the “Quarantine Radio” host was arrested on gun charge with the “Savage” hitmaker inside his car.

It was later unveiled that the 25-year-old femcee, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was injured when she was found with Tory. She was taken to a hospital immediately after the Canadian star’s arrest and got treated for wounds to her foot.

According to TMZ, police responded to a call of a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 A.M. on Sunday. When officers arrived, witnesses reportedly told the cops that the altercation continued in an SUV, where people had an argument before someone fired shots in the air.

The vehicle took off, but police got a description of the SUV and managed to locate it shortly afterward. They found Megan and Tory inside the vehicle with another woman. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker suffered a cut on her foot, which was believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

When cops searched the car, they found a gun. Law enforcement sources also reveal that 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home. Tory was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony, while Megan is listed as a “victim.”

Just one day before the incident, Megan and Tory hung out together with Kylie Jenner. They appeared to have a lot fun at what appeared to be a pool party which took place at the cosmetics mogul’s Holmby Hills pad. The two rappers first sparked dating speculation after they met up in March during the coronavirus lockdown.

Reps for Megan and Tory have not commented on the shooting incident.