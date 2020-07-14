Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized For Foot Injury Following Tory Lanez Incident

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly rushed to hospital with a foot injury after Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with a felony weapons charge.

Vulture reports that police took Megan to a hospital to get medical treatment after she reportedly cut her foot on broken glass inside Lanez’s SUV. Cops say that Megan Thee Stallion was a “victim” in the altercation, according to TMZ.

It is not yet known who victimized Meg.

Lanez has already posted his $35,000 bond and was released from the Hollywood jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

Meg and Lanez were spotted at the party on social media alongside Kylie Jenner. It’s not clear what transpired that night and neither has released a statement about the incident.

Following his arrest, Twitter has been roasting Lanez after finding out that he is only 5’3″ tall.

