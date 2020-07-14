Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized For Foot Injury Following Tory Lanez Incident

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly rushed to hospital with a foot injury after Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with a felony weapons charge.

Vulture reports that police took Megan to a hospital to get medical treatment after she reportedly cut her foot on broken glass inside Lanez’s SUV. Cops say that Megan Thee Stallion was a “victim” in the altercation, according to TMZ. 

It is not yet known who victimized Meg.

