Madden 21 ratings: Tracking the top NFL players by position in 2020 game

It’s ratings reveal week for “Madden NFL 21,” meaning intense debate among fans about the best players at each position as a tease ahead of the Aug. 28 release date.

While EA Sports has deflated player ratings across the board in recent years, reducing the number of players in the high-90s, it still handed out several 99 overall marks for the upcoming season.

Among those with perfect ratings are Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two of the brightest young offensive players in the NFL.

The remaining ratings will be released throughout the week as part of an ESPN special reveal. Sporting News is tracking of the ratings for every position below, including the 99 Club and the top 20 overall players. This article will be updated as announcements are made.

Madden 21 ratings

Here is a list of Madden 21 player ratings for 2020, sorted by the top 10 at each position:

99 overall players

Player NamePosition
Patrick MahomesQB
Aaron DonaldDE
Stephon GilmoreCB
Christian McCaffreyRB

Top 20 overall players in Madden 21

Player NamePositionOVR

Madden QB ratings

Player NameOVR
Patrick Mahomes99
Russell Wilson97
Lamar Jackson94
Drew Brees93
Tom Brady90
Aaron Rodgers89
Matt Ryan87
Deshaun Watson86
Dak Prescott84
Carson Wentz84

Madden RB ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden WR ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden TE ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden DE ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden OLB ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden MLB ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden CB ratings

Player NameOVR

Madden S ratings

Player NameOVR

