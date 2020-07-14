LisaRaye McCoy Weighs In on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ With August Alsina

WENN

Meanwhile, Syleena Johnson suspects that the whole revelation about the affair is planned, noting that it’s out ‘as soon as August get an album coming out.’

LisaRaye McCoy joins the list of celebrities who share their opinion about the headline-making “entanglement” between Jada Pinkett Smith and much younger August Alsina. The topic was brought into discussion during the recent episode of FOX’s talk show, “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan” where LisaRaye appeared as a guest.

Of Jada’s relationship with August, LisaRaye said, “I think and I feel that he [Alsina] was a baby. Now I’m all for if you want to date somebody younger, go for it. But because of his circumstance and why in which he came to her, wounded and hurt, and in her lap – how in the hell did he get from off her lap, and then you [Jada] got onto the d**k? I don’t understand.”

LisaRaye went on questioning how the relationship between Jada and August became sexual considering that the singer was introduced to her by her son Jaden Smith. “Y’all brought him in like family and started vacationing with him, so you were trying to mentor him so you didn’t f**k him up even more right here [head],” she added, before agreeing that the right term to define Jada and August’s past relationship was “entanglement.”

Meanwhile, Syleena Johnson suspected that the whole revelation about the affair was planned. “As soon as August get an album coming out, and it’s out, and they already process how they helped him before. … I’m a conspiracy theorist, maybe that’s not true,” she shared.





Jada shocked everyone after she admitted in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” that she “got into a different kind of entanglement [with August],” during a secret separation between her and Will while they were experiencing marriage troubles. Amid the drama, it was reported that Jada and Will are having a tropical getaway.