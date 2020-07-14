Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Gets Picked Up by Netflix

Instagram

Series creator Darren Star expresses excitement by noting that he and MTV Studios couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for the half-hour show which is set to air in the fall.

Long in the works romantic comedy series “Emily in Paris” is set to debut on Netflix.

The show, which stars Lily Collins, was created by “Sex and the City” boss Darren Star and was first announced back in 2018. Initially set to air on the Paramount Network, the programme was ultimately shelved by Paramount chiefs.

The half-hour series, produced by executives at MTV Studios, wrapped production prior to the coronavirus shutdown and is set to air this autumn.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for ‘Emily In Paris’ than Netflix,” Star said. “With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

“Emily in Paris” follows the titular character, a twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, Illinois who lands her dream job in Paris, France. The small screen venture centres on her personal and professional adventures in the French capital.