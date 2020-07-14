Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Scolding People for Not Taking COVID-19 Seriously

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ vents out her frustration over the surge of coronavirus cases in California which prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to shut the state down again.

– Khloe Kardashian isn’t thrilled with current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. After months of quarantine followed by the state’s reopening, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday, July 13 the shutdown of churches and businesses due to the surge of coronavirus cases in large metropolitan areas, including Los Angeles and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, like many California residents, is understandably upset. Taking to her Twitter account, she vented out her frustration as she scolded those who don’t take the pandemic seriously.

“People are not taking #COVID19 seriously!” she wrote. “Everyone please stay safe and together we can stop the spread.” Agreeing with Gov. Newsom’s decision, she added, “Thank you @GavinNewsom for trying to protect out state.”

Sharing some positive spirit, she concluded her tweet with “sending you all my love and prayers! we will get through this.”

While Khloe didn’t mean anything harmful with her tweet, people think she doesn’t have the right to school others about how to handle the situation, considering her own activities. Bringing up her recent birthday party which was attended by a handful of family members and friends, they criticized her for being a hypocrite.

“She have a party every weekend for someone. Bye,” someone commented on Khloe’s post. “great message , wrong messenger,” another remarked. A third user criticized the Good Americans founder, “Wait-didn’t she just have a huge bday party?”

“Wasn’t last week she was posted at a party then having another over the weekend. Do as you preach and lead by example,” someone else similarly said, while another called her “koko the clown.”

“Girlaaa it’s probably easy for you to say that when u probably in ya mansion 24/7 and have everything delivered lmao girl gone,” read another comment by a critic.

Khloe had been spending months in quarantine with her daughter True and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, before she threw a 36th birthday party in late June. Incorporating COVID-19 into the bash, she handed out sanitizer and stylish protective face masks to her guests. The spray bottles and face coverings came with the birthday girl’s face printed on them.