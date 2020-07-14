Kelly Preston’s Dream to Star Opposite Judi Dench Came True in Final Film

WENN

Before her passing from breast cancer, the actress wife of John Travolta has also planned to do take on Ann Margret’s role in a remake of ’52 Pick-Up’ with her high school pal Rod Lurie.

Kelly Preston filmed a final movie with Dame Judi Dench while secretly battling breast cancer before succumbing to the disease on Sunday, July 12.

The two actresses teamed up onscreen for Jules Williamson’s comedy “Off the Rails” and in an unearthed social media post from April, 2019, Kelly gushed about working with one of her heroes.

“Dream come true today shooting with Dame Judi Dench in London for @offtherailsfilms,” Preston wrote beneath a photo of herself and her castmates, also including Jenny Seagrove and Peter Bowles.

<br />

“Goodbye London… goodbye Judi… Everyone who worked so hard on #offtherailsfilm I LOVED every moment of this film!” she added.

<br />

Kelly was also planning on reworking Ann Margret’s role in “52 Pick-Up” with her high school pal Rod Lurie.

Rod Lurie reminisced last conversation he had with Kelly Preston prior to her passing.

The director tweeted: “I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she’d play the Ann-Margret role. It would’ve been special for us @PunahouSchool alums.”