Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue Circle Judging Panel of ‘The Voice Australia’

WENN

Producers behind the singing competition series are reportedly planning to replace Kelly Rowland and Boy George for the 2021 edition after a drop in ratings and issues relating to COVID-19.

–

Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue are reportedly being eyed for a spot on “The Voice” Australia panel, as producers plot a judging shake-up for the 2021 edition.

Executives of the singing series, which features Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem as coaches, are apparently planning to replace American singer Kelly Rowland and British icon Boy George with Australian stars Keith and Kylie.

According to New Idea, a drop in ratings and issues relating to COVID-19 have plagued the current series, with Kelly and George forced to mentor their contestants virtually amid the pandemic, as they remain at home overseas.

An insider added, “I think they will try and reinvent themselves with two new Aussie judges and use ‘All Aussie Voice’ as a tagline for 2021.”

Keith, 52, was one of the original coaches on the show’s debut series in 2012, with the source confirming the star “is top of their list as he was loved the first time around.”

Meanwhile, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” hitmaker Kylie, 52, has also had experience on the show, serving as a judge on season three of “The Voice UK“, and replacing Delta during her one-season hiatus in 2014.