Home Entertainment Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Fuchsia Swimsuit During...

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Fuchsia Swimsuit During Beach Day

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

“I’m really active right now. My doctors are like, ‘Stay active, you’re good. You’re good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing,'” she said. “So I’ve been dancing, I’ve been singing a lot.”

While Katy has been candid and open about her pregnancy journey, Orlando recently shared his excitement over his daughter’s arrival, which mark the first girl. The actor is already a proud dad to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

“I’m excited.. It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me…,” he said in a remote interview on Good Morning America. “You know, those quiet times at home … just you and the family and a little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©