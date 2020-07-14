Kanye West Has Reportedly Dropped Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

#Roommates, if multiple reports are to be believed, it appears that Kanye West’s potential journey to the White House has officially ended. According to a source who worked closely with him to get his name on the ballots in Florida—Kanye has decided to drop out of the race.

@NYMag’s The Intelligencer exclusively reports that Kanye West’s quest to become the next President of the United States is over before it truly began. In an interview with Steve Kramer—who is a get-out-the-vote specialist running a firm that helps candidates get on the ballot—he confirmed that he had been hired to help Kanye get on the presidential voting ballots in both Florida and South Carolina. Kramer explained that Ye’s team was “working over weekend [in Florida], formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

Kramer then stated that things appeared to be going positively to get him the required amount of signatures to get on the ballot, saying “we had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot. They got a lot of people who they’ve got both on their volunteer side and their contracted side.” However, just a short time later when Kramer was contacted to give a follow-up statement regarding Kanye’s progress in the race, he simply replied with “he’s out.” When asked for further about the details of Kanye’s presidential end, Kramer said “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled.”

Despite their working relationship being relatively short-lived, Kramer didn’t have any negative feelings towards Kanye:

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.” He noted the obstacles that a first-time candidate faces, any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”

Although his White House aspirations for 2020 are likely over, there is still a chance that Kanye could run in 2024—which you may recall was his initial timeline when he first announced his presidential hopes back in 2015 at the MTV Awards.

