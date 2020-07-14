Jurgen Klopp congratulates Adebayo Akinfenwa after Wycombe’s play-off success | Football News

Klopp to Akinfenwa: “Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”
Last Updated: 14/07/20 9:53am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message, after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.
In 2016, Liverpool fan Akinfenwa asked managers to “hit me up on Whatsapp and get me a job” after helping AFC Wimbledon secure promotion to League One, having said he believed he was “technically unemployed”.
But after Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 at Wembley on Monday night, Akinfenwa said: “Let me tell you something, the only person who can hit me up on Whatsapp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together.”
Fresh from leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title, Klopp duly messaged the Wycombe man, while Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk were among the players to get in touch.
In his message, Klopp said; “Congratulations. I watched the game and I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or my players told me that you want to get in contact with me on Whatsapp.
“Here we go, congratulations!
“I’m pretty sure you were your whole life at least a Championship player, and now finally you are there, well done. Great, great victory.
“Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”
Akinfenwa shared a video of himself watching the message to his Twitter page, and afterwards said: “Klopp, you’re a legend!”
Another Five for City?
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Wednesday. Play for free, entries by 5pm.