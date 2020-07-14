JPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit tops estimates By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

() – JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) & Co on Tuesday set aside about $10.5 billion in reserves to cover a wave of potential defaults in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest U.S. bank reported a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

The bank’s net income fell to $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, but topped analysts’ lowered estimates of $1.04 per share, sending its shares up 4% in premarket trading.

The scale of expected loan losses at the bank is a major barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, as the coronavirus pandemic drives up unemployment and puts pressure on businesses.

“Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy,” Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Dimon also said the bank will continue to pay dividend unless “the economic situation deteriorates materially and significantly”.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) are scheduled to report results later on Tuesday, followed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR