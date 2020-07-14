Jon Gosselin Hits Back at Trolls While Defending Girlfriend

Instagram



Jon Gosselin is not letting anyone talk bad about his relationship with girlfriend Colleen Conrad. In a new Instagram post, the former “Jon and Kate Plus 8” star threatened to block anyone who left hate comments on them.

“This is ‘OUR’ life like it or not but we ‘LOVE’ it,” so he captioned a selfie featuring himself and Colleen on Monday, July 13. Not wanting anyone telling him what to do, the 43-year-old added, “FYI I’ll post what I want when I want and if you comment and if you don’t like it, guess what — I will block and delete your a** [because] all in all IDGAF or IDGAFF — that’s for you all that don’t understand (I don’t give a flying f**k) — I love this woman and will [until] the end!!!”

Jon, however, didn’t leave the message up for too long because he then edited the caption, writing, “This is ‘OUR’ life, love you all!!!” instead. Additionally, he turned off the comments of the post.

In other news, the father of eight faced backlash for opting out mask while dining out with family and friends despite the coronavirus pandemic. “Lovin the beach with family and friends!!! AC all the way @doac life goes on, life’s a beach, doac, keep living, love you all!!!” so he wrote in the caption.

“America, it’s time to wake up!!! Go out!!! Wear your ‘mask’ wash your hands like your mother always told you!!!” Jon responded to the backlash in a now-deleted comment. “But if you comment bs on my IG I’m deleting you and honestly, I don’t give a flying F**K!!!! Really, I don’t!!! I’m over it and I’m gonna live free and alive.”

Another fan shaded Jon’s ex Kate Gosselin, writing, “How does a mother just give away her child???” to which another fan replied, “Why don’t you just let him enjoy his Sunday without asking questions like that?” Jon, who won custody of Collin, 16, in 2018 after Kate sent him away to a facility for children with special needs in 2015, caught wind of the debate and chimed in, “exactly, these people love 10 years ago, get a f***ing life.”