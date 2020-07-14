John Legend Fears ‘Career Suicide’ If He Cheated on Chrissy Teigen

WENN

During an appearance on the ‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’ podcast, the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker confesses to have a history of being unfaithful in a relationship in his 20s.

–

John Legend is convinced he’d be committing “career suicide” if he ever cheated on his wife Chrissy Teigen, because the model and TV personality is so popular.

The pair will mark seven years of marriage this September, and is frequently celebrated by fans as having the perfect relationship, touted as “couple goals” on social media.

John insists he is “not stressed” about continually having to live up to the lofty status, although he confesses the idea of having Chrissy’s huge Twitter following turn on him, should he ever slip up, is enough to scare him off the thought of straying.

“I feel like it almost makes it even less likely that I would do something to f**k it up, because I’m like, Chrissy has like, 12 million Twitter followers – if I were to do anything, it’d be career suicide. It’d be terrible…!” he laughed on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast. “It gives you another reason to not f**k it up. I’m not suicidal! I’m not trying to do that!”.

John admits he used to lap up all the attention from female fans when he was first starting out as a professional musician, but his cheating days are firmly in his past.

“I did have a history of it (cheating), definitely in my 20s,” he shared. “I think what happened for me, personally, is… I just didn’t get a lot of girls when I was younger, and when I started to get that attention, I loved it…”.

However, the singer eventually realised it wasn’t how he wanted to continue on with his life: “At a certain point, you realise you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and in love with one person, and at a certain point, I just decided that that person was Chrissy and I was just deciding I wasn’t gonna mess with anyone anymore,” he explained.

And finding a lasting relationship has really brought John true happiness: “It’s so much easier; your whole life is lighter (in a monogamous relationship)…! Your mind is freer; everything is better.”

<br />

The couple met on the set of John’s 2006 music video for Stereo, in which Chrissy played his love interest, and became engaged in 2011.

They are now also parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.