John Legend Cops To Cheating In Past Relationships

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

John Legend opened up about his past cheating ways — he says he was selfish but that he is a changed man.

“I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls,” Legend said on the Dax Shepard podcast. “When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

