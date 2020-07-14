John Legend Cops To Cheating In Past Relationships

John Legend opened up about his past cheating ways — he says he was selfish but that he is a changed man.

“I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls,” Legend said on the Dax Shepard podcast. “When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

“I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating,” he says. “I definitely was dishonest and selfish,” Legend continued. Once his career got popping, Legend says that he took advantage of the perks.

He says wife Chrissy Teigen turned him around.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person. At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy,” he said. “I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”