Joe Budden On Gillie Da Kid: He Does A Lotta Stupid, Doofy, Goofball Sh*t!!

Joe Budden is not here for Gillie Da Kid’s “All Lives Matter,” rant — and says that since signing to Barstool Sports, his antics have gotten worse.

Gillie went viral over his rant, and despite posting a video that the viral clip was years old, he doubled down on his stance about Black on Black crime.

“Yeah, I’m not caping for this n*gga, man,” says Joe. “This n*gga says and does a lotta stupid, doofy, goofball sh*t and ever since he got that Barstool deal, it’s amplified. I’m not dignifying any conversation about the response to Black Lives Matter being it should matter to Black people.”

He continued, “You’ve missed the point. And if you’re not bright enough to get the point, then what the f*ck are you talking about the point for?”

Gillie’s podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Game recently renewed its contract with podcast. The owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, has received backlash online for allegedly using the n-word and for even having a podcast on the network called N.I.G.G.E.R.