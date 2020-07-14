Joe Budden On Gillie Da Kid: He Does A Lotta Stupid, Doofy, Goofball Sh*t!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Joe Budden is not here for Gillie Da Kid’s “All Lives Matter,” rant — and says that since signing to Barstool Sports, his antics have gotten worse.

Gillie went viral over his rant, and despite posting a video that the viral clip was years old, he doubled down on his stance about Black on Black crime.

