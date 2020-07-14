Jimmy Fallon Thanks Andrew Cuomo as He Returns to ‘Tonight Show’ Studio

NBC

The host is joined by the New York Governor and Charlize Theron as his guests through video chat as he praises Cuomo for his leadership for getting New York back to normal.

–

Jimmy Fallon is back in the studio! The TV host made his return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” studio at 30 Rockefeller Center after months of hosting the show from home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In the emotional episode, Fallon greeted his viewers, “As you can see, we’re back in the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza here in New York City. And as a New Yorker, I want to say thank you to everyone who helped get us to where we are now, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, quarantining, it all helps.”

“And to all the states going through the tough parts right now, our friends in Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, all over the South, I know how hard it is and I’m not gonna lie to you–it’s rough,” he added. “But I guess, I’m here to show you that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe.”

“I don’t know if anyone else feels this way, but normalcy, any type of normalcy, feels great,” Fallon continued, getting a bit choked up as he addressed viewers. “So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you a little bit of normal.”

“The show will be a little bit different than what you’re used to,” he went on to explain. “There is no audience, the guests will be streaming from home, but I think, in some ways, we are getting used different. So we are here for you and slowly and safely getting back to work and back to whatever normal is. Welcome again to ‘The Tonight Show’, and thanks for watching.”





Later in the episode, Jimmy was joined by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Charlize Theron as his guests through video chat. He praised Cuomo for his leadership for getting New York back to normal, to which the latter responded, “Welcome back! New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again.”





After talking about the novel virus, Jimmy asked Cuomo about his dating life. “Zero. I’m at phase zero on dating,” the governor opened up. “There’s no duration on phase zero, there is no automatic time to go to phase one you could stay at phase zero for months! I think New York City will be fully re-opened before I get out of phase zero on dating.”