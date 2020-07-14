Jiggle Physics 42: Paper Mario; Far Cry 6; Sony invests in Epic Games

Some longtime Paper Mario fans are disappointed by the Origami King because of its move from an RPG experience into more puzzle solving. Ubisoft has confirmed Far Cry 6 for a February 2021 release, and Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games.
The gang also talk about Bigfoot, The Loch Ness Monster, and other conspiracy theories in a highly unexpected way.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!
