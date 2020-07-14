Jessie Buckley Gets Three Nominations at 2020 IFTA Awards

WENN

The ‘Chernobyl’ actress leads nominees for the upcoming Irish Film and Television Academy Awards which is heading online due to the ongoing pandemic this year.

Jessie Buckley looks set for success at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTAs) after landing three nominations on Tuesday (14Jul20).

“The Beast” star and “Calm With Horses” actress Niamh Algar bagged the most nods in IFTA’s acting categories, with Jessie nominated for leading actress in both a film and drama for “Wild Rose” and “The Woman in White“, and also landing a supporting actress in a drama nod for “Chernobyl“.

Niamh will compete against Jessie in two categories, with her performance in “Pure” earning her a supporting actress in a drama nomination, and her leading role in TV drama “The Virtues” also receiving recognition. Her performance in “Calm With Horses” also bagged her a nod for supporting actress in the film section.

Another notable nominee is Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women“, who will compete against Jessie, Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale“), Bronagh Gallagher (“A Bump Along the Way“), Sarah Greene (“Rosie“), and Seana Kerslake (“The Hole in the Ground“) for the leading actress in a film prize.

Liam Neeson is up for leading actor in a film for his performance as a man caring for his cancer-stricken wife in “Ordinary Love“, alongside Barry Ward (“Extra Ordinary“), Dara Devaney (“Finky“), Moe Dunford (“The Dig“), Donall O Healai (“Arracht“), and Tom Vaughan Lawlor (“Rialto“).

Across the film categories, “Arracht” leads the way with 11 nominations, including for Best Film 2020. The top movie category is separated into 2019 and 2020 releases, with “A Bump Along the Way”, “Calm with Horses”, “Extra Ordinary”, “Ordinary Love” also nominated alongside “Arracht”. “Black ’47“, “Float Like a Butterfly“, “Rosie”, “The Dig”, and “The Hole in the Ground” are the 2019 nominees.

Other stars nominated for TV performances include Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders“), Ruth Negga (“Preacher“), Chris O’Dowd (“Get Shorty“), Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones“), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve“), and Barry Keoghan (“Chernobyl”), who also receives a nod for his supporting role in the film “Calm With Horses”.

Organisers are currently finalising plans for a bespoke virtual 2020 Awards Ceremony scheduled for September.