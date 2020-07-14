Jenna Coleman Moves Out Shared London Home After Tom Hughes Split

WENN

The ‘Victoria’ co-stars, who portray young royals Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, are said to be on friendly terms despite calling it quits after four years of dating.

“Victoria” co-stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes have reportedly called it quits after four years of dating.

The British actors met on the set of the period drama series, on which they play young royals Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and they subsequently embarked on a real-life romance.

However, the couple has since parted ways, with Coleman moving out of its shared London home into a new property over the weekend, July 11-12.

A source tells The Sun the breakup was amicable and the stars are still on friendly terms, but “the relationship ran its course.”

Coleman previously dated “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden.