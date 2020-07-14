Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls

WENN

The daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell is facing charges for allegedly luring in and grooming underage girls for her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges suggesting she helped traffic young women for her former lover Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 58 year old appeared at her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday (14Jul20) via video conferencing from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The Brit has been charged with six counts of recruiting and grooming young women to be molested by Epstein, who committed suicide in prison last year (19), after her arrest at the beginning of July (20) in New Hampshire.

Her trial date has been set for 12 July, 2021.

Maxwell’s legal team is now fighting for her release from custody on bail, despite claims from the prosecution that she is an extreme flight risk with a more than $20 million (£16 million) fortune.

Judge Alison Nathan has yet to make a ruling on bail.