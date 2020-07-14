Jada Pinkett and Will Smith Escape From ‘Entanglement’ Drama With Caribbean Getaway

WENN

The ‘Gotham’ alum and her husband are reportedly enjoying a tropical vacation at a swanky resort in the Bahamas, days after she came clean about her affair with August Alsina.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are not spending much time dwelling in the August Alsina drama. The couple is reportedly having a tropical getaway, just days after the “Matrix” star admitted to having an “entanglement” with the much-younger singer.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old actor and his 48-year-old wife jetted out to the Bahamas shortly after filming and episode of “Red Table Talk”, where the couple had an awkward conversation about August’s claims about his relationship with Jada. It’s not clear how long they plan to stay in the Caribbean island and if they’re joined by their children, but it’s said that they are staying at a swanky resort during their vacation.

In the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Jada admitted, “I got into a different kind of entanglement [with August],” during a secret separation between her and Will while they were experiencing marriage troubles.

On August’s claim that Will gave his blessing, she tried to explain what really happened, “August was probably trying to communicate, because I could see how he would perceive it as permission as we were separated amicably. He also wanted to make it clear he’s not a home wrecker. Which he’s not.”

After the episode aired, 50 Cent checked in with Will on Instagram DMs, writing, “You Will you alright over there?” The “Men in Black” actor responded, “Yes I’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother.”

The “In da Club” rapper further inquired, “But why she tell you that s**t on a show for everybody to see?” to which Will said, “We broke up so she did her and I did me.” But Fif got even nastier as he continued, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out.” Fuming, Will cursed out the “Power” star, “F**k you 50.”

The rapper then posted a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram and wrote, "Damn it's like that, what i do ?"