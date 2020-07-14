Inside Descendants Alum Sarah Jeffery’s Path to Becoming Your Next Favorite Pop Star

Sarah Jeffery is striking while the iron is hot.

After a banner 2019 that saw “Queen of Mean,” her solo song from the hit Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3, reach No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100—becoming the first solo track from a DCOM to chart that high since Camp Rock over a decade ago—she’s ready to go full pop star.

Known primarily for her acting work on shows like Shades of Blue and Charmed—where she currently stars as youngest witchy sister Maggie—Jeffery’s just released “Even the Stars,” her first single independent of a film project. And she has the success of the Descendants track, written and produced for her character Audrey by Rock Mafia, the prolific production duo comprised of Tim James and Antonina Armato, to thank for it.

“I’ve always been very passionate about music,” Jeffery told E! News exclusively on the eve of the tracks’ release. “I did musical theater as a kid growing up and, obviously with the Descendants films, that was a big part of it. And so it has always been, in my mind, that that’s something I wanted to pursue. But it actually kind of worked out perfectly. Rock Mafia, who wrote ‘Queen of Mean’ and wrote a surplus of songs for descendants and other DCOMs, they approached me and, [after] the success of ‘Queen of Mean,’ were like, ‘We would love to work with you again.’ And it just made sense to me.”