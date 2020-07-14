In email to artists, Facebook announces launch of officially licensed music videos on US artist Pages; artists will be enrolled August 1 if they don't opt out (Sarah Perez/)

Sarah Perez / :
In email to artists, Facebook announces launch of officially licensed music videos on US artist Pages; artists will be enrolled August 1 if they don’t opt out — Facebook is preparing to launch officially licensed music videos on its social network in the U.S. next month, in a direct challenge to YouTube.
