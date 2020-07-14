Iggy Azalea Claps Back at Troll Ridiculing Her Baby’s Name

Instagram

This arrives after the ‘Fancy’ hitmaker was criticized for not holding her own child with Playboi Carti in a recent picture featuring and her baby arriving in Los Angeles.

Iggy Azalea opts to be private when it comes to her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend Playboi Carti. However, that doesn’t mean the “Fancy” singer can escape trolling from Internet users.

While Iggy has yet to share details about her son, including her name and her face, fans are for some reason joking around that the newborn baby’s name is Gilbert. Trolling Iggy, one of them asked her in an Instagram comment, “What made you choose the name gilbert?”

Iggy caught wind of the comment and responded to the troll, “I’m okay with y’all joking n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.”

Upon knowing Iggy’s reaction, fans continued to ridicule her and her rapper boyfriend. “imagine your dad being carti and being born to be named gilbert,” a fan wrote. Someone else, however, thought that Gilbert was a better name than the one that Elon Musk gave to his child. “Least they didn’t name him whatever elon musk named his kid,” the person said.

This arrives after a picture showed Iggy arriving in Los Angeles with her baby boy. Not long after a snap that circulated online, she received backlash as instead of her, the baby was being carried by another woman, whom someone claimed to be Playboi’s mother, in front of her.

“Why the women carrying two bags AND her son?” one fan asked, with another person writing, “I never understood why they don’t hold their own children….” A user, meanwhile, sarcastically questioned, “Her arms broken?” Echoing the sentiment, one person commented, “She too rich to hold her son?”

Iggy has yet to comment on the criticism.