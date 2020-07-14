Idris Elba Lands First-Look Deal With Apple TV+ to Develop Original Content

WENN

The ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ actor joins a long list of celebrities who have partnered with the new streaming service, including Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Simon Kinberg.

Idris Elba is set to produce TV shows and films as part of a first-look deal with bosses at Apple TV+.

The actor will develop original content under his production company, Green Door Pictures.

Elba has been busy as of late – the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” star recently completed production on Ricky Staub’s “Concrete Cowboys“, “The Long Run” and the Quibi series “Elba vs Block”. He and his wife have also battled COVID-19.

The 47-year-old founded Green Door Pictures in 2013 as part of an effort to work on more diverse and inclusive projects.