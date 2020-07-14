How to keep your passwords more secure than ever

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

There have been long-running jokes online about creating a strong password that includes a capital letter, a number, a strand of hair, and a sacrificial lamb (among other things) in order to make sure your online accounts are secure.

Unfortunately, these jokes are rooted in the unsettling truth that your information could be hacked quite easily. A strong password could be the difference between thousands of dollars staying in or being illicitly wired out of your account.

Getting a password manager is one of the smartest and simplest steps you can take to protect your digital information. Here’s why.

Keep all your crazy passwords in one place

This might seem counterintuitive, but keeping all of your different passwords in one place makes them more secure and reduces the likelihood that you will forget what special character goes at the end of your password. Password manager apps help you track your usernames and passwords and even have password generators that come up with those super difficult-to-crack passwords that are unique for every account.