How Naya Rivera’s “Glee” Character, Santana, Helped Me Come Out

On Halloween in 2011, I went out in public for the first time as a girl, and a few days later I told my very first friend that I was trans. And while I was trying to figure out who to tell next, less than two weeks later, Glee aired its episode “Mash Off.”

In the episode, Santana Lopez, a mean Latina girl played by Afro-Latina and Puerto Rican actor Naya Rivera, is outed as a lesbian in a local political ad and immediately cries out, “I haven’t even told my parents yet.” And at that moment, I froze. As a Latina, a closeted trans woman, and a lesbian, I was seeing my biggest fear happen to the one character I most related to on all of television.

When her character is at her lowest and most vulnerable in the episode, Santana, alongside Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley), puts on the best performance in the history of Glee — an absolutely devastating mashup of “Rumor Has It” and “Someone Like You.”

Throughout the entire song, Rivera’s face is on the brink of sometimes tears, sometimes a scream, and sometimes both. She’s singing Adele, but she’s not full of white woman sadness; she’s singing from a place of primal rage and existential fear. Santana’s not afraid of losing her boyfriend, like Adele, rather she’s about to lose everything.

Every time the choreography brings Santana and Brittany close to each other, Rivera’s glance lingers on her then-secret girlfriend, and every note Santana sings looks like she’s singing to save her life. At the end of the song, she goes up to the straight white boy who outed her and she slaps him across the face. She was strong, and she was resilient, and she was a survivor.

She, I quickly realized, was me.

Honestly, I had always thought that if people ever found out my secret I would literally die. I didn’t have any other plan to deal with being outed than that. Santana showed me that I could not just survive it, but actually thrive. Because through this character, Rivera showed me that there were other options.

Even before I was out, I had never seen a character on television who was as similar to me as Santana Lopez. I felt her fear of rejection deep in my Mexican bones. Just like her I pushed people away before they could push me, and I was afraid to be myself even around my own friends. I was afraid my Catholic family wouldn’t understand or accept me.