Hong Kong Disneyland Closes Door Again Following Rise in Coronavirus Cases

While the theme park on Lantau Island, which re-opened on June 18, will be temporarily shut down, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services.

Hong Kong Disneyland and cinemas are closing again after a spike in coronavirus cases.

The theme park on Lantau Island, which re-opened on 18 June, will temporarily shut its doors – as will movie theaters – beginning on 15 July, following the implementation of tighter lockdown measures amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Cinemas were initially shut on 28 March before re-opening in early May.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services.”

“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization.”

There were 52 new cases reported in Hong Kong on Monday, 13 July, bringing the total to 1,522, with eight deaths.