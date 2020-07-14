Hiring over Zoom is easy, Stitch Fix CEO says

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The novel coronavirus has presented business leaders with an equally novel career experience. Not one of them was prepared for something they had never confronted before. That’s as true for a grizzled veteran of multiple business cycles as it is for a 37-year-old CEO of a newish public company, like Katrina Lake, co-founder and boss of the online apparel merchandiser Stitch Fix.

“This has been the most challenging 12 or 16 or 30 weeks—I don’t even know—of my leadership,” she says, in an interview Monday from her home office in San Francisco. (I count 17 weeks since the Bay Area entered lockdown, so her second guess was spot on.) Lake says that for all the stresses—including balancing kids and work, and operating distribution facilities in six locations in the U.S. and one in the U.K.—the business side of Covid-19 has been “academically interesting.” She thinks Stitch Fix benefits from all the “catalyzing trends” at play: the casualization of the workplace (Stitch Fix specializes in smart but not stuffy clothes), working from home, and online commerce. A business that allows customers to try on clothes at home rather than in a dressing room has an advantage.

Stitch Fix has held up well in the crisis. Its warehouses dramatically slowed their roll in the spring, and the company suppressed demand with tactics like cutting marketing and no longer automatically asking customers to make their next order. (Stitch Fix allows customers to have recommended items sent to them, pay for what they keep, and return what they don’t.) Revenues for the quarter ending May 2, about six weeks into the pandemic, were down 9%, a relative victory.

Like other leaders, Lake’s basic attitudes toward work have changed. She never thought she could hire an executive without a face-to-face meeting. Now she values the relative ease and intimacy of a Zoom call. About half of Stitch Fix’s engineers worked remotely before; Lake figures her company will continue with a hybrid model in the future.

I ask Lake her what she’s doing to stay sane. (We all need tips.) She says she’s cooking a ton for her family, including lunch, made possible by not spending hours at the office. She had stopped running after having two children, and she has picked that up again. Lake even has good news for those suspicious of overachievers like herself. She swivels her laptop camera to show me the rather sad-looking vegetable garden on her fire escape. “I need a gardening stylist/coach,” she says.

