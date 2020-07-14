High comedy: The day Norm Cash failed to get a leg up on ‘Ryan Express’

So you’ve dreamed about facing Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, the guy with the 100 mph fastball. Here’s how two of the best hitters in the big leagues described hitting against “Big Tex”:

“I’ve never been afraid at the plate,” Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson said, “but Mr. Ryan makes me uncomfortable. He’s the only pitcher who’s ever made me consider wearing a helmet with an ear flap.”

“I was a good breaking ball hitter, said former Twins star Tony Oliva, a .304 career hitter, “but when Nolan threw his breaking ball, I didn’t see it. He was that good.”

In his 26-year career in the majors, Ryan set dozens of pitching records — most strikeouts (5,714), most 300-strikeout seasons (six), most 200-strikeout seasons (15), most career one-hitters (12) and, of course, most no-hitters (seven).

With the mediocre California Angels in 1973, Ryan had his most dominating season, striking out a major league record 383, winning 21 games and pitching two no-hitters.

In his second gem that year, at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on July 15, resistance by batters was futile. Hitting against Ryan that day was like “eating soup with a fork” — an epic line Pirates slugger Willie Stargell used to describe batting against Ryan’s childhood hero, Sandy Koufax, and Steve Carlton.

One of the unfortunate Tigers, a former batting champion and world-class bag of laughs, endeavored to use extreme means against one of the best pitchers in baseball history.

Let’s just say Norm Cash didn’t have a leg to stand on.