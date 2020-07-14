Hawthorn Hawks’ Alastair Clarkson future as coach

Hawthorn’s Alastair Clarkson still has a place at the club to lead a rebuild if he wants to, Matthew Lloyd says, despite some Hawks greats calling out the four-time Premiership-winning coach amid a tough few seasons and just three wins this year.

Former Hawthorn players Jordan Lewis, Dermott Brereton, and Shane Crawford are among those critical of the team’s recent performances and recruitment under Clarkson. Hawthorn’s Friday night loss against Collingwood became the club’s lowest ever VFL/AFL score since 1964.

The team are neither producing results on the footy field with a 3-3 win-loss record, or making an effort to go through a rebuilding phase to find the next generation of Hawks stars.

The coach also copped more heat in recent weeks after he bemoaned the game itself being in a “dreadful space” as many AFL pundits instead believe it is more about Clarkson’s coaching.

Clarkson is signed on to coach the Hawks until the end of 2022, and Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd told Footy Classified that with the right attitude, Clarkson is still the man who can get Hawthorn back on track.

“When they do lose and how badly they lose, the age demographic of their list, that’s the real concern,” Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd told Footy Classified.

“I think if he’s willing to do it, I’d back Alastair Clarkson over a young [Hawks assistant] coach in Sam Mitchell – if he is willing to do it.”

Hawks head coach Alastair Clarkson speaks to players (Getty)

It has been difficult for Hawthorn to get top draft picks following their premiership success in recent years, and even Clarkson said last year that they risked becoming a “middle-of-the-road side” for the next 4-5 years if they didn’t change their approach.

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes chimed in on Clarkson’s future and said that if he expects a different outcome to the last few seasons, he has to address the list issues.

“For a coach that’s been ahead of the curve, he’s been fighting this one for a long time. Those comments about being middle-of-the-road have been the case at Hawthorn for probably two seasons now and he doesn’t appear to want to do that and go through the 3-5 years of pain that Jordan Lewis is speaking about,” Cornes said.

“He needs to acknowledge that and go back to go forward because at the moment this list they’ve got is not going to get them anywhere.”

Crawford puts Hawks under microscope

Cornes questioned Clarkson’s recruitment policy at Hawthorn with few standout younger players coming through to the senior side.

“With the lack of draft picks coming through, they’re going to have to make a choice,” he said.

“I’m not sure I want to see trades like O’Meara and like what you give up for Wingard when you’re in that state.

“If you are in the middle of the road, what’s the point of giving up elite draft picks and a good young player in Ryan Burton? You only do that if you believe you can challenge for a premiership.”

Cornes rips Clarkson’s tactics after dour defeat

On Tuesday Hawks president Jeff Kennett defended the club’s under-fire coach and dismissed any talk of his position being in jeopardy.

“We have absolute confidence in Clarko, there has been no discussions whatsoever about his contract, which we expect him to complete in two or three years’ time,” Kennett told News Corp.

“I have extraordinary confidence in Graham Wright who is our football manager and who headed our recruiting division.

“Therefore, as we talk today, it’s all right for those who have played the game and moved on and are not associated with Hawthorn, to make comments but I can assure you it’s not the way Hawthorn are thinking.

“The past two weeks we haven’t been competitive and I will be watching with great interest this weekend.

“We’re not unnerved, put it that way. I’m not losing any sleep.”