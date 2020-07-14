Harry Grant, Wests Tigers, loan from Melbourne Storm, Cameron Smith

He’s been touted a possible future rep player, but unfortunately for the Wests Tigers, young hooker Harry Grant has promised the Storm he will return to Melbourne after his loan ends after this season.

The Tigers and Storm came to a historic agreement this year with the NRL’s first ever loan deal seeing Grant play for the Tigers during the 2020 season, while centre Paul Momirovski headed south to Melbourne.

Grant joined the Storm in 2018, but was stifled playing behind legendary hooker Cameron Smith and Kiwi international Brandon Smith. With only two games under his belt prior to joining the Tigers, Grant has since relished his opportunity in the NRL in Sydney and burst onto the NRL scene as a genuine star in his position.

Harry Grant has been outstanding in his loan move from Melbourne Storm to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

Despite the Queenslander’s rapid rise and the Storm’s healthy depth at hooker threatening to see Grant lured away from Melbourne permanently, the 22-year-old has dashed the Tigers’ hopes of retaining his services beyond this year.

“I’ve given Melbourne my word that I’ll go back,” Grant told media on Tuesday.

“They were good enough to give me an opportunity so that is how it is.

“It has always been Wests Tigers in 2020 and back to Melbourne in 2021, so that is how it will be at this stage.

“That is the way it has been with the loan deal and it is just the way it is going to go.”

Storm veteran Cameron Smith could retire at the end of this season, but his recent form has prompted speculation he may stay on another year, and with Brandon Smith also in their ranks, Grant could once again find himself the odd man out at the Storm upon his return.

Still, Grant is determined to stick to his word, and is grateful for his time spent at the Tigers to date, even if it is only for one season.

“Everyone at the club has been great to me,” he said.

“It is a good feeling for me knowing that I’ve got the fans behind me and supporting me week to week.

“That is what I’m here to do is to play footy, but it helps that I’ve got the fans behind me.”