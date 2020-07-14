Google Stadia to get Hitman, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more soon

Today, Google hosted another Stadia Connect in which it revealed more games coming to the cloud game streaming service soon. Out of them all, Outriders, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hitman, and Hitman 2 were the stars of the show. Even though these titles are coming to Xbox One and other platforms — or have been available for a while — they’re great experiences that should attract more players to Google’s service.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the best games from 2019 and if you like Dark Souls, you should definitely pick this one up. The Hitman franchise is excellent and if you purchase Hitman 2, you can also play the first game through it. Though, Hitman is coming to the Stadia Pro subscription service so you don’t have to get the legacy add-ons for Hitman 2.

Which games are you excited for? Let us know.