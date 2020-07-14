Google releasing fix for Pixel Buds audio cut out issue in August

Hot on the heels of the release of the Pixel Buds in Canada and other international markets, Google says it’s pushing out an update to the wireless earbuds that will fix an audio cut out problem.
The update will also include new functionality, according to Forbes, the publication that first reported the feature drop. It’s unclear what new features could be coming to the Pixel Buds, but I’m hoping it relates to a custom EQ.
While I like Google’s Pixel Buds because they’re relatively cheap, very comfortable and feature excellent sound, the earbuds lack notable bass. It would be great to be able to turn up the bass a bit while sacrificing other forms of audio fidelity through a custom EQ.
For more on the Pixel Buds, check out my review of the wireless Bluetooth earbuds.
It’s worth noting that I’ve been using the Pixel Buds for the past week and haven’t encountered the audio cut out issue.
Source: Forbes