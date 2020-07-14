Google Pixel Buds will receive their first-ever ‘feature drop’ next month

In December last year, Google began rolling out “bigger updates” to its lineup of Pixel phones with feature drops. The first-ever feature drop brought a number of enhancements and new functionality to the Pixel 4 series phones, including automatic call screening, improved video calls on Duo, and the ability to blur the background in photos post-snap.

In an interview with Forbes, Sandeep Waraich, senior product manager for wearables at Google, confirmed that the Pixel Buds will receive a similar feature drop next month. Even though Waraich did not confirm a specific date, he did say that Google is aiming for late August.

When asked about the new features that the forthcoming update will bring to the Pixel Buds, Waraich said:

Our next release will have a combination of new features…and then we’ll also have performance improvements in terms of more stability coming into the product. We are touching upon a lot of corner cases, where our product either is unstable or will have certain RF glitches or cutouts – we’re improving that as well.

Waraich also explained that audio cut out issues affect all Bluetooth earphones, mainly due to Bluetooth interference. However, he did hint that the design of the Pixel Buds could be causing the stability issues “in some extreme environments.”