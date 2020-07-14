‘Gold Guys are Being Phased Out’ By Cointelegraph

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: ‘Gold Guys are Being Phased Out’
Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” says that investments in real estate and gold may not be the future of finance as cryptocurrency comes into focus.
In a July 8 interview with bull Anthony Pompliano, AKA Pomp, on Kiyosaki’s radio show, the author said traditional investments like gold and real estate would come second to crypto.
