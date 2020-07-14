Global cases pass 13 million; Europe announces new mask rules in fight to stop COVID-19

The new coronavirus first found in China late last year has infected 13.1 million people worldwide and killed more than 570,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are thought to be much higher due to limited testing and the number of people who don’t show symptoms.

Britain and France announced on Tuesday that they will require people to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global fears about a resurgence of the pandemic.

“We are not out of the woods yet, so let us all do our utmost to keep this virus cornered and enjoy summer safely,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

British officials announced the requirement after weeks of dismissing the value of masks, and said it will take effect July .

In France, President Emmanuel Macron said masks will be required by August 1, after recent rave parties in France and widespread backsliding on social distancing raised concerns about the virus may be starting to rebound.

Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

Disney officials announced that Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing on Wednesday until further notice following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people to combat newly spreading infections.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday after 41 out of 52 newly reported infections were locally transmitted cases. Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases since July 6. Lam urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at a press conference in Hong Kong, July 13, 2020. Hong Kong introduced more stringent social-distancing measures, banning public gatherings of more than four and making it compulsory to wear a mask on public transport as the city battles a fresh outbreak of locally-transmitted coronavirus infections. (AP)

In Thailand, where there have been no reports of locally transmitted cases for seven weeks, authorities have revised rules governing visitors from abroad after a breakdown in screening led to two infected foreigners posing a possible risk to public health.

The government said on Tuesday that diplomats will be asked to stay in state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, instead of self-isolating. And it is postponing the recently allowed entry of some foreign visitors so procedures can be changed.

“I am angry because this shouldn’t happen. They should have been quarantined, same as Thais who travel back have to be quarantined for 14 days. Why should this group of people get the privilege to skip quarantine?” said Panpen Sakulkru, a company manager who was among hundreds who lined up for virus tests in the Thai city of Rayong on Tuesday.

The cases that caused concern involved a member of an Egyptian military group and the young daughter of a foreign diplomat whose family returned from Sudan. Thai authorities revoked landing permission for eight Egyptian flights, and some schools and a mall were closed in the eastern province where the Egyptian man may have had contacts.

A large Brazilian flag is spread out before rows of crosses representing the thousands of deaths due to the new coronavirus during a protest demanding President Jair Bolsonaro be impeached, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, July 14, 2020. (AP)

India, which has the third-most cases after the US and Brazil, was rapidly nearing 1 million cases with a jump of more than 28,000 reported on Tuesday. It now has more than 906,000 cases and has accumulated more than 100,000 in just four days.

Its nationwide lockdown has largely ended, but the recent spikes have prompted several big cities to reimpose partial lockdowns. A 10-day lockdown that began on Tuesday in the southern city of Pune will allow only essential businesses such as milk shops, pharmacies, clinics and emergency services to open.

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2020. Several Indian states imposed weekend curfews and locked down high-risk areas as the number of coronavirus cases surged past 900,000 on Tuesday. (AP)

The ebb and flow of the pandemic has governments scrambling to quash new outbreaks while attempting to salvage economies from the devastation of long shutdowns and travel restrictions.

South Africa imposed tighter restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales, mandatory face masks in public places and an overnight curfew, as a surge in new infections pushed it into the 10 worst-affected countries with nearly 300,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

In the US, flaring outbreaks have led officials in some areas to mandate mask wearing and close down bars and some other businesses to once again try to bring the pandemic under control.

Hawaii’s governor pushed back by another month plans to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travellers who test negative for COVID-19.

“I know that this increases the burden on businesses here in the islands, especially small businesses. But we do believe that it is to continue to protect the health and safety of our community,” Governor David Ige told reporters. He cited rising numbers of local cases, “uncontrolled” outbreaks in several US mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies.

The state has one of the lowest infection rates in the US, with 1243 cases. Its quarantine requirement has virtually shut down tourism since it took effect in late March, pushing the unemployment rate in the islands to 22.6 per cent, the second highest in the US.

Meanwhile, Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a one-day record for the state.

That’s a 10 per cent increase from the previous record set on Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.

The rolling seven-day average is 81 deaths per day, currently the second highest in the country behind Texas and double the 39 average two weeks ago. Doctors had been predicting a surge in deaths because Florida’s daily reported infection cases have gone from about 2000 a day to more than 12,000 in the past month.

A For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop during the coronavirus pandemic, July 13, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida. (AP)

That is partly driven by increased testing. However, the percentage of tests coming back positive has increased from 6 per cent a month ago to more than 18 per cent.

When COVID-19 was ravaging New York three months ago, it recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and had a top seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14. It now has one of the lowest death rates in the country per capita, recording 10 per day during the last week.

– Reported with Associated Press

