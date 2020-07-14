Glee star Naya Rivera dies at the age of 33

Naya Rivera, popularly known for her work in the hit TV musical drama Glee, was found dead on Monday in a southern California lake.

Rivera’s body was discovered six days after she disappeared from Lake Peru. The authorities had found her son Josey alone on a boat the two had rented. The Ventura County Sheriff Office too confirmed the same in an official statement. Soon after the news of Rivera’s demise broke out, her Glee co-star Jane Lynch and producer Steven Canals took to social media and shared their condolences.

Naya Rivera began acting at the age of 4 with appearances in popular shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters and The Bernie Mac Show. Her claim to fame however was her role of a lesbian teen in Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015. She is survived by her parents, Yolanda and George, her younger brother Mychal, her sister Nickayla and her 4-year-old son Josey.